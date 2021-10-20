SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of SAP worth $201,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NYSE:SAP opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

