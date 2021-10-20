Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

SAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

SAR opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.