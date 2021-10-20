Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,228.86

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,228.86 ($16.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,412 ($18.45). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,386 ($18.11), with a volume of 129,986 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVS. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Savills alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.