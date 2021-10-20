Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Shares Up 1.4%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09. 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

About Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

