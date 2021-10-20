Savix One Day Volume Hits $6,645.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00007330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $302,425.60 and approximately $6,645.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00186372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00092758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 125,322 coins and its circulating supply is 61,871 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.