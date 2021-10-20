Scala Price Tops $0.0003 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $2,694.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

