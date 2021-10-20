Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.63

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.63 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 375,043 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.63.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24). Also, insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

