ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of ScanSource worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 84.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $929.95 million, a P/E ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 1.58.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

