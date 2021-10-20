Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 359.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

