Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.73. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,329. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99.

