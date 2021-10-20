Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Raised by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,329. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.