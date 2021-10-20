Scotiabank Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$22.75

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.68.

CAS traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.54. 240,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8570466 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$325,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,010,554.08. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Insiders sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 over the last ninety days.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

