Scotiabank Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$42.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.11.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.57. 213,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,054. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$19.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at C$165,022.73.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

