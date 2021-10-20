Scotiabank Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.78.

TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,243. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.78 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.57.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

