ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 44.8% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $10.22 million and $24,959.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,238,565 coins and its circulating supply is 38,554,954 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

