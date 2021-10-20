Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.87

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.87 and traded as high as C$22.09. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 27,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1793113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,449. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Christopher Hoel acquired 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.41 per share, with a total value of C$25,937.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at C$25,937.55.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.