Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

