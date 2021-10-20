Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Pentair stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. Pentair has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pentair by 5,931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $3,078,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

