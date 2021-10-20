Seaport Res Ptn Comments on FMC Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

FMC stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

