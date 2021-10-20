Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The AES Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AES in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The AES’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The AES has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

