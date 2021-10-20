SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,237.43 ($16.17).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

