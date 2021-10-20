SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,229.63 ($16.07).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,278.50 ($16.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,136.89. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13).

In other news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

