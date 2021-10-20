SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 380,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,492. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

