Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $615,289.62 and $10,413.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

