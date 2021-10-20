Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227,625 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

SRE opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.