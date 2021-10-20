SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $191,398.15 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

SEMR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 156,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.