SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $84,490.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 156,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

