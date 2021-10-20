SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Eugenie Levin Sells 1,883 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

SEMR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,357. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

