Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.82% of Semtech worth $438,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

