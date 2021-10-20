Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Senseonics worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

SENS stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

