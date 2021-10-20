SENSO Market Capitalization Achieves $10.27 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One SENSO coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. SENSO has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $878,077.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SENSO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO Coin Profile

SENSO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,344 coins. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

Buying and Selling SENSO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SENSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.