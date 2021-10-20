Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $242,988.78 and approximately $4,357.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00193955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

