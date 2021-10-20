Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167.58 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $167.58 million and $588,240.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,844,832,144 coins and its circulating supply is 5,264,300,367 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars.

