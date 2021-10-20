Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 2,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

About Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

