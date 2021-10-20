Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MCRB opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

