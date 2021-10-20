Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.15% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $56,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

