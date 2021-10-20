Serum Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Serum has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00011215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $996.07 million and $194.19 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00187740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

