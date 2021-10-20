Service Co. International (SCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

