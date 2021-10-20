ServiceNow (NOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ServiceNow stock opened at $680.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $687.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $632.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.94.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

