Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Shard has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $11,637.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

