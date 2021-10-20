Sharps Compliance (SMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

