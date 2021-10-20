Shay Banon Sells 4,150 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.73. 536,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,774. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

