Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 3,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,719,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.