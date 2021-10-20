Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGE opened at GBX 718.40 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 729.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 688.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93).

In other news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.