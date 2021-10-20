Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of NSF stock opened at GBX 4.19 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.59. Non-Standard Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 191,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

