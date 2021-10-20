Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Entain stock opened at GBX 2,191 ($28.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,014.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,827.45.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

