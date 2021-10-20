Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 970.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,020.85.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

