Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 68.62 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.43. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.34 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £62.46 million and a P/E ratio of 76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63.

In other The Mission Group news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £2,042,934.93 ($2,669,107.56).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

