ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $986,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $439.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,881.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.