Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Shutterstock worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.49 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

